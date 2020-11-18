NEW TECHNOLOGY CAN HELP KEEP PUBLIC SAFE AS THEY ADJUST TO LIFE DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC (FCL Nov. 18)

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted all aspects of our lives, from the way we work, to how our children learn to when and where we shop for groceries and other essentials.

While some changes in lifestyle stem from government or employer policies, many people are voluntarily curbing everyday activities out of fear of getting sick or contributing to community spread. New technology being introduced at offices, schools and retail locations can help promote safety and give people the peace of mind to return to some elements of life during the pandemic