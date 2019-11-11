Americans want to be more responsible about managing finances during the holiday season as money appears to be a major source of stress.

According to a new survey commissioned by Experian, 61% feel stressed about their finances during the season and nearly half of respondents (48%) say holiday shopping is stressful because they don’t want to add debt and it’s hard for them to stay within their budget.

But will the lure of gift-giving have a negative impact on their financial health in 2019 and beyond?

The survey of 1,000 Americans found some are willing to risk ID theft for deals, open and rely on store credit cards for perks, and would even take out a personal loan to pay for gifts.