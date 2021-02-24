Racial and social justice through inclusion, wellness, and tech for good (FCL Feb. 24, 2021)

Dr. Lydia Campbell, IBM’s Chief Medical Officer understands the challenges facing employees including the specific challenges of Black employees, female employees, and other underrepresented communities around the world. She sees the current climate as an opportunity for companies to step up and support their workforces in new ways. Given these challenges, many companies, including IBM, are taking a stance and implementing meaningful changes to address the hardships specific to the Black community and are actively investing in ways to create more equitable and inclusive environments, from recruiting and retention, to awareness, and mentorship. For more information, visit: IBM.com/BeEqual