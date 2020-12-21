Many of us may be overwhelmed by information regarding the short and long-term health effects of COVID-19. There’s a growing awareness that the virus isn’t just affecting its victims – it’s also affecting those who are staying isolated trying to avoid it. With the shorter, darker days of the winter months making it more difficult to feel connected to the world, it’s more important than ever to find ways to connect…and to speak out about our loneliness, too.
How Staying Connected During the Pandemic Can Save Lives (FCL Dec. 18)
