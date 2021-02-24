Learn about the North Florida School of Special Education (FCL Feb. 24, 2021)

North Florida School of Special Education (NFSSE) gives students, ages 6-22, with intellectual and developmental differences a place to learn, thrive, and become the best versions of themselves in an innovative academic and therapeutic environment. Young adults, ages 22-40, flourish in NFSSE’s postgraduate programs through vocational training, internships, life skills, and more. The School’s signature fundraising event, Berry Good Farms Weekend Festival is April 8-11.