Learn about the North Florida School of Special Education (FCL Feb. 24, 2021)

Their mission is to discover and foster each student's unique abilities revealing their highest potential within an engaged community.

North Florida School of Special Education (NFSSE) gives students, ages 6-22, with intellectual and developmental differences a place to learn, thrive, and become the best versions of themselves in an innovative academic and therapeutic environment. Young adults, ages 22-40, flourish in NFSSE’s postgraduate programs through vocational training, internships, life skills, and more. The School’s signature fundraising event, Berry Good Farms Weekend Festival is April 8-11.

For more information on the school and its events, visit their website: NorthFloridaSchool.org