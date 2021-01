The Brumos Collection reopens to the public on Thursday, January 21. Following its January 2020 grand opening, the car collection closed in March 2020 as a safety measure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Brumos Collection will implement extensive health and safety measures for both guests and staff. The Collection will be open from Thursdays through Saturdays each week, with first admissions at 10 a.m. and last at 4 p.m. each day.