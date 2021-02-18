Black social entrepreneurs lead the way in transforming community health (FCL Feb. 18, 2021)

Black, Indigenous and Latinx communities have been hit hardest by the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disproportionate impact of the pandemic is shedding a national light on what health experts have known for decades – factors like access to health care, healthy food, education, and family income can affect health outcomes, according to the American Heart Association.

In honor of Black History Month, the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is celebrating black social entrepreneurs who are working to address these factors known as the social determinants of health. Andrew Suggs, CEO and Founder of Live Chair Health and Abner Mason CEO and Founder of ConsejoSano, discuss how social startups are working to improve health within under resourced communities. They will discuss how structural racism negatively impacts the health of black communities and how the American Heart Association is specifically supporting community-led solutions to combat those inequities. For more information, visit: heart.org/blackhistory