The First Coast is showing their support and giving back to those impacted in the Carolinas.

“You’ve got to wake up in the morning and start your day off right and ask yourself the question, what can I do to help somebody today,” David Gill said

He found himself asking that question as the images came in of Florence barreling toward the Carolina coast.

Just last year Gill called on his friends and fellow small business owners to give what they could to help those impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Now 2018, he’ll drive the same trailer down to North Carolina that he took to the Keys.

“This is the kind of thing that can ruin the rest of your life,” Gill said.

He knows that firsthand. His family’s home was damaged beyond repair during Hurricane Matthew. Now his focus is on those affected by another storm.

“So we want to run through the neighborhoods, stop and hand them a case of water, food, hand them some supplies and say relax help is coming,” Gill said.

Gill is loaded-up with water, food, tarps, and cleaning supplies. Prepared to spend $1,000 out of his own pocket to transport the goods. Ready to show how the First Coast responds.

“They’re desperate, down and out, rock bottom, and man someone from 800 miles away cares enough to do this, it just restores faith,” Gill said.

If you want to donate, the following businesses are accepting monetary donations as well as items like cleaning supplies, non-perishable food, and tarps.

StrikeZone Fishing

11702 Beach Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL

Grand slam Boats

76 Dockside Dr #108

St Augustine, FL

Browns Creek Fish Camp

5212 Heckscher Dr,

Jacksonville, FL

