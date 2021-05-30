Firefighters respond to fire at abandoned building on Jacksonville's Eastside

The fire started at an abandoned commercial building on Franklin Street and 16th Street, according to the JFRD.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a fire in the Eastside area.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they noticed heavy smoke coming from the building. A search of the building found no one was inside, the fire department said.

There are no reports of injuries.

The fire has since been brought under control. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.