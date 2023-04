A Pinova employee tells First Coast News that the fire is contained. At this time, it's unclear if there are any injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire broke out at the Pinova manufacturing plant in Brunswick Saturday morning, according to officials.

The Glynn County Fire Department and the Brunswick Fire Department are on the scene.

A Pinova employee tells First Coast News that the fire began around 6 a.m. and has since been extinguished. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

It's unclear how the fire started.