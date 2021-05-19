Final vote on Jacksonville gas tax expected next week after committee approves bill with some changes

One council member says they are not all there yet on approving the gas tax increase up to 12 cents.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An extra six cents of gas tax is one step closer to becoming reality in Duval County.

On Wednesday, a committee of the whole council approved the local option gas tax bill, setting it up for a final vote next week.

Mayor Lenny Curry, who has supported the gas tax increase tweeted that the decision fulfills the decades-old promises of infrastructure improvements through city consolidation.

I’m grateful to my colleagues on the City Council for taking the first steps in approving the “Jobs for Jax” legislation. This plan will have a tremendous impact on the future of our community with better transportation infrastructure, & economic opportunities for our citizens — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) May 19, 2021

Council members voted 13-6 to pass the bill onto the full city council vote. Council members Leanna Cumber, Aaron Bowman, Al Ferraro, Danny Becton, Rory Diamond and Kevin Carrico were the no votes on the bill.

The bill, which could generate nearly one billion in funding for city infrastructure and JTA projects had some amendments added and others struck down.

A key amendment approved was Councilman Matt Carlucci's proposal to take the $132 million intended for the JTA Skyway expansion and fund the Emerald Trail, a 30-mile network of trails that links downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

"I think it's a legacy project for this council," Council Member Ron Salem said during discussions.

Opponents like Cumber say they have concerns that $132 million would be spent on a project that is mostly in the design phase at this time.

Groundwork Jacksonville board chairperson JoAnn Tredennick was happy with most council members in support of the Trail.

"Groundwork Jacksonville is really pleased to see the level of support the council has for the Emerald Trail, that’s very, very encouraging," Tredennick said.

The newest 1.2 mile stretch of the trail, the LaVilla Link, is set to begin construction in late summer and could take five to eight years to complete.

Other council members argue the project shouldn't be prioritized over the 70-plus projects on the Jobs for Jax list, which are prioritized based on need according to the mayor's office.

"This is a very odd and weird juxtaposition to talk about Emerald Trail when we’re talking about infrastructure," Councilmember Rory Diamond said.

One line item in the bill that continues to draw criticism is the U2C project, which would expand the Skyway and allow it to operate with autonomous vehicles.

"A quarter of a billion dollars of the proceeds are going to go to the existing Skyway structure without anything in addition to that. That quarter of a billion, if this was to be passed out, could go towards real infrastructure needs," Councilmember Leanna Cumber said.

JTA CEO Nathaniel Ford says the U2C project will be able to adapt to travel patterns that could change among commuters in the future.

“Downtown and the development occurring downtown is happening. The population growth is happening here in Northeast Florida, we will need a downtown transportation system to quickly move people to the connecting neighborhoods,” Ford said.

Ford says they are in the position to leverage federal funding for the U2C project but they will have to pitch to DC lawmakers to win those funds.

While some council members are hesitant about raising taxes, Boylan says this is an opportunity to invest in neighborhoods around the city.

“What really resonates with me when we hear from individuals coming out of the COVID situation, unemployment situation, seeing rising costs in utilities, etc. it’s understandable and I appreciate that, you have to offset that against the good that’s coming out of this process,” Boylan said.