City council approves measure to move proposed gas tax money away from Skyway, Florida Times-Union reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council approved a measure to reduce the amount of money given to the Jacksonville Transportation Authority for the Skyway, according to the Florida Times-Union.

The council passed the amendment to the proposed gas tax increase by an overwhelming margin of 16-2, the newspaper reported.

While the amendment, which removed $132 million from the Skyway, does not specify where the extra money would go, there is another amendment to shift the money to the Emerald Trail construction project, the Florida Times-Union reported.

That amendment may be discussed during next week's city council meeting.

The City Council may vote on the tax increase by May 25, according to the newspaper.

