Scuffle breaks out at St. Johns County sheriff candidates' debate

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A debate between two candidates running for St. Johns County sheriff ended unexpectedly Wednesday evening at the St. Augustine Shrine Club.

According to video posted online, candidates Chris Strickland and Robert Hardwick were on stage in front of a group of voters, answering their questions.

Strickland was beckoned and he walked off the stage for a moment.

The video shows him returning to the stage and whispers something to his opponent, Hardwick.

Then there was some noise from the back, which appears to come from outside the room.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office spokesman Chuck Mulligan, Sheriff David Shoar was at the debate last night.

Mulligan told First Coast News Shoar was speaking to a long-time friend who is also a relative of Strickland's.

Mulligan said someone had the "misconception" that something was going on in the restroom between Shoar and the man. Mulligan said, "they were just talking. There was no physical altercation between the sheriff and anyone else."

Mulligan said various supporters of Strickland's "bumrushed" the men's room, thinking they had to break-up a fight.

In the online video, some people quickly leave the debate room. Strickland tells the crowd that he is not sure what's going on. He then announced and advised “Team Strickland” to leave because “we are not going to be part of this.”

Supporters and campaigners of Strickland’s started leaving the room.

Hardwick suggests his supporters stay in the room in order to answer questions.

Mulligan said, Shaor decided to leave the event.

Another video shows Shoar in a parking lot. Mulligan said people followed him to a car and "harrassed" him.

In the video, Shoar gives someone the middle finger and uses the F-word in an angry manner toward a person who cannot be seen in the video.