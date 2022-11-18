Feeding Northeast Florida, Jaguars giveaway Turkeys giving people hope, lasting memories ahead of Thanksgiving

People lined up outside of TIAA Bank Field hours before the giveaway started. Feeding Northeast Florida and the Jags gave away 150 turkeys and 450 Publix gift cards.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People lined up outside Lot J at TIAA Bank Field before it opened Friday morning as they tried to secure their spot for a free turkey or Publix gift card.

Feeding Northeast Florida and the Jacksonville Jaguars teamed up to provide 150 turkeys and 450 Publix gift cards to those in need.

Joyce Newell was the fourth car from the front of the line. She has spent all of her money the last year traveling back-and-forth from Ohio to visit her father.

Newell's dad has cancer and says this Thanksgiving will be his last.

The turkey she got at the giveaway will be taking the long trip to Ohio with her this week for her dad's final Thanksgiving meal.

"We're trying to make him comfortable and we're trying to help family members and especially my dad." Newell said.

About 30 cars behind Newell was Northside resident Honey Holzendorf, who was at the giveaway to help provide for senior citizens in the Eastside.

"Some (Eastside senior citizens) won't enjoy a nice thanksgiving dinner unless it's given to them by people that actually care." Holzendorf said.

"People are really struggling trying to make ends meet on a daily basis whether they get food, pay bills, or whether or not they get their medicine, so this is a blessing for this to be taking place today and thanks to the Jaguars and everyone else who made it possible." she said.

Holzendorf had several turkey's stuffed into her car and immediately buzzed down A. Phillip Randolph to her seniors in the Eastside. She was met with smiling faces.

"Hello, good morning." Holzendorf said as she greeted her first senior citizen.

"We believe that on the Eastside of Jacksonville that we take care of our own and so we do what we can it's a group of us it's a whole team that makes this possible I'm not the only one but I'm the one that believes in taking care of my seniors." Holzendorf said.