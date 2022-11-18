Take out vs grocery store: What's the cheaper Thanksgiving meal?

One of our viewers suggested this year may be the year to buy your Thanksgiving meal from a restaurant to save money. Let's verify.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The price of groceries have increased about 12 percent due to inflation while restaurant prices have increased about 8 percent, according to the USDA. It’s making people reconsider Thanksgiving plans.

We asked you on Facebook "Have you bought Thanksgiving groceries yet? Sticker shock? What are you seeing?

Hundreds of you chimed in. One person saying “Can always go to Cracker Barrel”.

Let's verify.

QUESTION: Is it cheaper to buy Thanksgiving dinner from Cracker Barrel?

ANSWER: False.

My sources today are the Cracker Barrel Thanksgiving pre-order menu and Walmart grocery shopping online store.

For a meal that feeds 8 to 10 people at Cracker Barrel, you get the same main dishes and can pick and choose sides for the same price.

For the sake of consistency, I chose 2 turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, gravy, cranberry sauce, sweet potato casserole, bread rolls, and pumpkin pie.You’ll also get a $10 gift card with that pre-order.

My total is $166.61 after tax.

Matching that meal, I went online to Walmart.com to order the ingredients. 2 turkey breasts which come with gravy packets, stuffing mix and the ingredients that go with it, cranberry sauce (this one I went classic in the can), the ingredients for sweet potato casserole according to Food Network’s 5 star recipe, bread rolls, and pumpkin pie.

My total $67.93!

Looks like grocery shopping for Thanksgiving is the way to go, if you are smart about it.

The key is planning ahead and finding the deals! Ordering your groceries online may help you stay focused.