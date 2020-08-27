Federal government declares Jacksonville's James Weldon Johnson Park historic site

The park was the site of the Ax Handle Saturday violence 60 years ago.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The U.S. Department of Interior marked the 60th anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday in downtown Jacksonville by designating James Weldon Johnson Park as part of the African American Civil Rights Network.

The declaration came after U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, D-Tallahassee, filed a congressional resolution last week to honor the park with this designation. The park was the site of the Ax Handle Saturday violence 60 years ago.

Jacksonville's Republican congressman, former Sheriff John Rutherford, announced the declaration on Twitter by saying "the @realDonaldTrump Administration rightly recognized the horrors of #AxHandleSaturday."

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also marked the 60th anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday in downtown Jacksonville, linking the events of that day to incidents that have spurred social unrest this summer.

"Sixty years ago today," the statement said, "a group of young leaders from the Jacksonville Youth Council NAACP staged a sit-in at segregated lunch counters in Jacksonville, Florida, where they were met by an angry white mob wielding ax handles and baseball bats. This tragic event, now known as Ax Handle Saturday, leaves a lasting mark on Jacksonville, as both a testament to the progress that has been made and a reminder that we must always stand up for what’s right.

"Today, we continue their fight against injustice and for equality — for Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and far too many more. These tragic murders, and brutal acts of excessive violence against individuals like Jacob Blake, have stirred Americans to speak out and demand change. We’re in a battle for the soul of our nation and the American people deserve leaders who will meet this moment, speak truth to power, and above all else — act. As your president, I promise to do just that."

A commemoration of Ax Handle Saturday began at noon Thursday in James Weldon Johnson Park, formerly Hemming Park, downtown. Attendance was limited, but it was streamed live.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry posted on Twitter that "today is a solemn day in our city, the anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday. A day to remember the transgressions of our past and resolve to create a better, more perfect future for all Jacksonville citizens."

Margaret Everson, acting director of the National Park Service, said the designation offers a chance to commemorate activists.

She said, "The long and complex history of the struggle for equal treatment includes many people and events, such as Ax Handle Saturday, when a peaceful lunch counter protest turned horrifically violent. The African American Civil Rights Network, established by President Trump, provides opportunities to remember and commemorate the bravery and fortitude of people willing to sacrifice everything in the pursuit of a more perfect union."