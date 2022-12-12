FBI: Macclenny man found guilty in connection to Jan. 6 riots after uploading video of himself on social media

The felony obstruction charge carries a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison and potential financial penalties.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Macclenny man arrested by the FBI Jacksonville Division in connection to the deadly U.S. Capitol Riot has been found guilty.

According to the government's evidence, Bradley Weeks, 44, traveled to the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 and recorded video for social media.

The verdict followed a bench trial before U.S. District Judge Thomas F. Hogan.

Officials say when Weeks reached the Upper West Terrance of the Capitol Building, he recorded himself declaring: "We've reached the steps. We've had to climb scaffolding. We've had to climb ladders. We've had to break things to get through, but we've gotten through. We've gotten through, and we are taking back the Capitol! We're taking back our country! This is our 1776! This is where it's gonna happen! This is where Tyranny will fall! This is where America will rise! Look at this, America! Look at this!" He then turned the camera back toward the lawn.

Weeks was found guilty this week of obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

The felony obstruction charge carries a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison and potential financial penalties.

In the 23 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 900 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.