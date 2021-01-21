FBI: Macclenny man arrested after uploading video of himself at U.S. Capitol Riot on social media

Complaint says social video shows him saying, "We’ve had to break things to get through, but we’ve gotten through. .. Look at this, America!"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The video above was published earlier this month.

A Macclenny man was arrested Thursday in connection to the deadly U.S. Capitol Riot earlier this month.

Bradley Weeks was arrested by the FBI Jacksonville Division, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, and scheduled to make his first appearance in Federal Court in Jacksonville at 3 p.m.

According to the federal complaint, federal authorities received tips about Facebook videos Weeks allegedly posted detailing his role in the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol. Although agents were initially unable to find the seemingly deleted videos, officials say they received a digital copy from someone who preserved it.

According to the complaint, the video shows Weeks amid protesters, setting up his camera and "launch[ing] into a speech declaring both the actions he has taken and his intentions."



This is the FBI transcript of his speech:

“We’ve reached the steps. We’ve had to climb scaffolding. We’ve had to climb ladders. We’ve had to break things to get through, but we’ve gotten through. We’ve gotten through, and we are going to take back the Capitol! We’re taking back our country! This is our 1776! This is where it’s gonna happen! This is where Tyranny will fall! This is where America will rise! Look at this, America! Look at this!”

The complaint says photos and videos show Weeks inside the U.S. Capitol Building in the vicinity of Congressman Steny Hoyer’s office.

On Jan. 14, the Baker County Press featured Weeks in an article titled, "local man involved in Capitol seige." In a direct message to the paper, he said he inhaled some tear gas after scaling a wall outside the Capitol Building before going inside. He added that he was also sprayed with gas inside the building, according to documents.

FBI Jacksonville released the following statement:

“The arrest of Bradley Weeks is yet another example of the FBI’s commitment to hold accountable those who seek to incite violence or wreak havoc on our established institutions. In the days ahead, FBI Jacksonville will not waver in our efforts to coordinate with local, state and federal partners and find justice for the acts committed at the U.S. Capitol. We appreciate the partnership of the Florida Highway Patrol, Baker County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Sherriff's Office in this investigation. We ask the public to continue submitting tips about individuals who incited or promoted violence of any kind during the siege to 1-800-CALL-FBI or www.fbi.gov/USCapitol.” - Rachel L. Rojas, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Jacksonville

Weeks is not the only person from Northeast Florida arrested in connection to the riot. John Anderson, from St. Augustine, was one of the 82 initially arrested after the event. He was charged with unlawful entry.