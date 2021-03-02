FBI identifies suspect who killed 2 agents in Florida, wounded 3 others

The suspect shot the agents as they were trying to execute a warrant in a child pornography case, according to the Associated Press.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story that aired on Feb. 2, 2021.

The FBI released the name of the man they said opened fire on agents during a search warrant outside of Fort Lauderdale, killing two of them and wounded three others.

According to the FBI, 55-year-old David Lee Huber of Sunrise, killed agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger while they were executing a court-ordered search warrant for a violent crimes against children investigation.

The Associated Press reports the investigation was a child pornography case.

Huber was also killed during the shooting.

Of the three agents wounded in the shooting, the FBI said two required hospitalization, though the extent of their injuries is not known. However, one of the two hospitalized agents has since been released.

The crime is being called on the deadliest days in FBI history, prompting tributes and messages of condolences from across the country as more information is coming to light on the slain agents.

According to the FBI, 36-year-old Dan Alfin is a native of New York and joined the agency in 2009. Since 2017, Alfin has worked in the FBI Miami office. He focused on crimes against children for more than six years.

Alfin is survived by his wife and child.

Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, is native of Pueblo, CO. She joined the FBI in 2005, working out of Albuquerque, NM. She was reassigned to FBI Miami in 2010 and focused on crimes against children for the past seven years.

Schwartzenberger is survived by her husband and two children.