JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- It was a proud day for Jed Bedenbaugh when his son took the oath to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force.

"You would think that because my son is in the Armed Forces they would be in understanding," said Bedenbaugh.

The sheriff deputy purchased four airline tickets to his son's graduation in San Antonio. The tickets cost him $1,274. It was scheduled for Nov. 16, but after the purchase was made the Air Force changed the date.

"I had no control of it," he said. "They said they were sorry."

The deputy said he notified Travelocity first and then his carrier, United Airlines, about the change, and that's when he learned his basic economy tickets had restrictions.

The tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. Even so, the two parties offered him an upgrade for a fee.

"United said it would do it for $100 and Travelocity $328," Bedenbaugh said.

That is per ticket. But that's the first fee, after paying for the upgrade he would have to pay a transfer fee of $200 per ticket.

"On top of the $1,274 I already paid, for $2,200 they would get it all straightened out," said Bedenbaugh.

He said the purchased trip cancellation cost him $80 and tried to file a claim against the policy only to find out it has two restrictions.

"The only way you can collect on that plan is if you get seriously sick or die," he said.

Bedenbaugh wants to attend his son's graduation. He is proud of his son's service to the country.

"I begged them. We were on the phone for hours," he said.

The experience has left him with a bitter taste, especially for the internet travel sites.

"I will never use Travelocity again," said Bedenbaugh.

On Your Side reached out to United Airlines to see if they can help. We are waiting on a response.

"I have learned from this experience to read the fine print," he said.

© 2018 WTLV