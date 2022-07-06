Family's swimming pool still incomplete 13 months after construction started in St. Johns County

Pool company owner says supply chain issues are to blame.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The Bobby family has looked at an unfinished pool in their World Golf Village backyard for more than a year.

They call it a "hot mess" and a "shell".

The family signed a contract for the pool with the Waldhauer and Sons pool company out of Bunnell.

While no specific completion date was given, the family never thought their pool would still be incomplete 13 months after company broke ground in May 2021.

Sharon Bobby said the incomplete pool is a safety hazard. She and her family are concerned about their grandchildren falling in. And in the bottom of the empty pool, there are screws, nails, cloudy green puddles, and trash.

"There’s just so much in there," Sharon Bobby said.

So why has it taken more than a year to complete?

Roy Waldhauer, who owns the pool company, told First Coast News that supply chain issues have caused set backs.

Walt Bobby said, "I’ll fully acknowledge there were supply chain issues because there are supply chain issues in almost every industry." He added, "I’ll grant them that, there were some. But it just kept going on and on."

Waldhauer told First Coast News he made a mistake with the heater. He initially ordered a heater that he later learned could not work with the natural gas community the Bobby’s live in. So he ordered another one, and because of supply issues, that second heater took another six months to come in.

Bobby said, "We contracted a price of $63,000 and they’ve received 90 percent of that money."

At this point, neither side expressed an issue with payments.

Waldhauer tells First Coast News the pool can be completed in two weeks now. The Bobby’s just want the job done.