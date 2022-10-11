Evacuation order lifted in Flagler County, A1A still closed at Flagler and St. Johns County line

The county has started the process of closing the shelter at Rymfire Elementary School as the strongest effects of Hurricane Nicole have subsided.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County officials shortly after noon rescinded the evacuation order for the barrier island and started the process of closing the shelter at Rymfire Elementary School as the strongest effects of Hurricane Nicole have subsided.

“We nevertheless urge residents to use caution, particularly along the coastline, as the county recovers from the storm,” Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said. “There are some road closures on State Road A1A, as well as unsafe areas along our coastline, we urge everyone to remain off the barrier island.”

There are road closures in the following locations:

· State Road A1A at the Flagler and St. Johns County line Marineland

· State Road A1A at South 7th Street to South 16th Street in Flagler Beach

· State Road A1A at Highbridge Road (Volusia County line) to South Central Avenue at the Water Tower

“Although we have seen the greatest impacts from Hurricane Nicole, we will still have damages from the next two high tides,” Lord said. “The next high tide is about 9 p.m. and then 9 a.m. tomorrow morning. Things should settle down after that.”

The shelter will be closed as quickly as is reasonably possible to ensure a safe transition for evacuees.