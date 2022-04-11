Deputies: Flagler County man charged with murdering family member, battering another

Deputies say Luke Ingram was standing next to a blunt object which appeared to have been used in the attack.

Example video title will go here for this video

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old Georgia man is under arrest after Flagler County deputies say he brutally murdered a family member and battered another early Wednesday morning.

Luke Ingram, of Dunwoody, GA, was arrested for second degree murder, domestic violence battery by strangulation, resisting without violence, resisting with violence and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. He is currently being held on no bond.

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to Clermont Court in Palm Coast at approximately 2:56 a.m.after a 911 caller advised that a man had shown up at her front door claiming that he had been attacked and needed help.

Upon arrival, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Deputies made contact with a subject who advised that he had been attacked by a family member. The victim advised that he believed the suspect had also attacked a second family member within the residence.

Deputies then responded to the location where the alleged attacks occurred and say they located Ingram standing near what appeared to be a severely injured or dead man. Deputies say Ingram was standing next to a blunt object which appeared to have been used in the attack.

Deputies ordered Ingram out of the residence, which he did, but then allegedly refused to comply further.

FCSO says Ingram physically resisted arrest and was tased by deputies and eventually detained so fire/rescue personnel could safely enter the residence to render medical aid to the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at 3:24 a.m. by paramedics from significant blunt force trauma.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit was called to the scene and began to investigate the disturbance as a homicide.

Deputies say Ingram was transported to the Flagler County Courthouse to get a better understanding of what had occurred at the residence. After several brief interactions with detectives, deputies say Ingram attempted to escape by pulling his handcuffed arms through his legs and attacking FCSO Major Case Detectives and Uniformed Deputies present.

After a significant struggle and multiple taser deployments, dputies say Ingram was again subdued and transported to AdventHealth-Palm Coast for medical clearance before being taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.