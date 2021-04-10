'It's too emotional:' General Manager on closing of Wine Cellar restaurant in San Marco

Wayne Shipley, longtime General Manger, told First Coast News that his biggest challenge was staffing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Wine Cellar in San Marco has been an institution in this community for nearly fifty years as a great place for a first date, or even for prom night.

Many business meetings have taken place over lunch in its dimly lit rooms, wedding receptions held and celebrations had. But in a few days it will be closed forever.

Owner Vicki Duggan says her decision was not an easy one.

"'All good things must come to and end.' Don't know who said it first, but they were right. After 47 amazing years, Wine Cellar will be closing on Saturday, October 16th," Duggan said.

Wayne Shipley, longtime General Manger, told First Coast News that his biggest challenge was staffing.

The business initially reduced their days of operation for lunch hour.

"We cut back because we just don't have the staff," said Shipley. "It is difficult."

Kasey Anderson has been in the hospitality industry more than two decades and confirms the landscape has changed dramatically since the Covid-19 Pandemic,

"Unfortunately the pandemic has put a toll on our industry to make it or break it," said Anderson.

Anderson is program manager of Culinary and Hospitality Management at Florida State College of Jacksonville.

"You can't operate the same way that you used. Nothing can be the same, you have to change the dynamic," she said.

Shipley did not want to get into the details of the decision, but the posting on the website gave more understanding as to why now.

"We have had offers throughout the years for the restaurant and property, and the right offer has now come at the right time."

Anderson said labor and food remain top challenges for the restaurant industry.

A National Restaurant Association recent survey of operators revealed 78% of restaurants stated they do not have enough employees to support customer demand.

Here are the latest stats that illustrate the impact the ongoing pandemic is having on the restaurant industry nationally:

Since the beginning of the pandemic, restaurant and food service sales are down close to $300 billion from expected levels

In August, eating and drinking places cut 41,500 jobs, the first decline since December 2020, indicating that restaurants are feeling the strain of waning consumer confidence

90,000 restaurants are closed permanently or long-term.

The Wine Cellar is closed on Mondays, but the general manager was there to answer texts and phone calls.

He said the closing is too emotional to participate in an on camera interview, and Shipley respectfully declined.