Deputies: Elementary student arrested for making 'prank call' about school shooter in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old girl was arrested in Flagler County after reportedly calling deputies to report that an active shooter was inside her elementary school, according to Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, deputies responded to a call about a possible active shooter at Rymfire Elementary School.

The Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch Center reportedly received a call from someone at the school advising there was a shooter in the school and claimed her name was “Titus” and that multiple shots were heard.

The juvenile reportedly stated no one in the classroom was hurt, but that shots were continuing to be fired from downstairs.

When the FCSO dispatcher requested to speak to the teacher, deputies say the juvenile hung up the phone.

Upon responding to the classroom that the call was made from, FCSO deputies say they made contact with the teacher who advised he did not hear or see anything matching the report of the school shooter.

Deputies made 25 attempts to call the number that filed the report, the phone was answered once, and deputies were hung up on then sent to voicemail.

Through investigative techniques, the identity of the individual who made the call was determined through social media, deputies say.

Deputies say the juvenile was escorted to a conference room by the principal to meet with deputies.

During questioning, it was determined that the juvenile attempted to “prank the Sheriff’s Office.” She then stated that a student behind her told her to call 9-1-1 and tell law enforcement there was a shooter on campus.

“This student learned the hard way that we do not tolerate false reports, especially of an active shoot on a school campus,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Here is a great example to the youth that threats are not a joke, and pranking law enforcement is a crime. We take all threats very seriously and they will not be tolerated. This fake call required multiple deputies to respond to the school taking deputies away from responding to other calls. Parents please talk to your children about making threats and be the Sheriff in your home. Threats are not a joke and making one will get you arrested.”

Following questioning, the juvenile was arrested. She was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and is being charged with false report of a bomb, misuse of a 911 system, and interfere with school administrative functions.