Duval County Schools experiences phone outage

Schools and district offices are not be able to receive or make phone calls, according to a message sent to families.

This is Duval County Public Schools calling to share that we are experiencing a district-wide phone outage. This means that schools and district offices are not able to receive incoming calls or make outgoing calls. This is a statewide issue with our phone service provider. They are working on the issue. We apologize for the inconvenience and will contact you once this situation has been resolved. Thank you for your patience."