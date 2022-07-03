Update: Duval school worker previously charged with sexual conduct with student has case disposed

Records obtained by First Coast News indicate that a pretrial hearing scheduled for this past Monday was cancelled due to the case being disposed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A case has been thrown out for the former Westside High School employee who was previously charged with engaging in sexual conduct with a student, according to court records.

In March, Julie Leigh Rodeheaver, 42, was charged with soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct with a student by an authority figure, according to records with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

She was employed as a classroom paraprofessional at the time of her arrest, according to Westside High School Principal Jamelle Wilcox.

Records obtained by First Coast News indicate that a pretrial hearing scheduled for this past Monday was cancelled due to the case being disposed.

First Coast News has requested additional information about why Rodeheaver's charges were dropped.

A previous statement from the principal of Westside High School informed parents that Rodeheaver was removed from the school and reassigned to duties without student contact during both the criminal investigation and the school district's own investigation into what happened.