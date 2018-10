A driver was pronounced dead Monday after a single vehicle crashed and caught fire in Putnam County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The blaze occurred on State Road 100 at Bardin Road and has caused a roadblock in the area.

The driver was rushed to Putnam Community Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The crash was a single-vehicle crash with the driver as the only occupant.

