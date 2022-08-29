JSO: Jacksonville double stabbing suspect arrested in South Carolina

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Travis Thompson, 39, was charged with murder and attempted murder as a result of the crime.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing incident involving two women near 103rd Street in Jacksonville, according to police.

On Aug. 13 police responded to the 9400 block of 103rd Street in reference to a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located a dead woman inside a residence, along with a second adult woman with stab wounds. The second woman was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries.

JSO Homicide Detectives, along with members of the Crime Scene Unit, were notified and responded to the scene in order to conduct their respective investigations.

Through their investigative efforts, the suspect was identified as Thompson and arrest warrants were obtained.

Following a search for the suspect, and with the assistance of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson was located and arrested in South Carolina.