House Bill 243 would ban non-service animals from entering restaurants, bars or businesses citing a public health and safety concern.

Some dog owners say they don't mind if pets are in restaurants as long as they behave.

Genevieve Miller walks her dog Major in Riverside's Memorial Park. She says she picks restaurants with outdoor seating when Major joins her for lunch.

“I think people have to use good sense," Miller said. "I don’t like to take my dog into the restaurant because she always sits in a chair, I don’t think that would be appropriate."

She doesn’t feel a ban on dogs inside businesses is necessary.

HB 243 says the goal is to protect the health, safety and general welfare of the public.

City councilman Rory Diamond, who is the CEO of K9’s for Warriors, believes that local governments should have the call on who lets the dogs out or in.

“Most places are doing it respectfully, outside or in big open areas with concrete floors," he said. "Super fancy places aren’t having dogs that aren’t service dogs inside. I think we have this right, we don’t need new laws for dogs."

Viewers have different opinions.

Some think it’s up to business owners, but others feel that some take advantage of the term “service animal.”

For dog owner Joshua Charleston, he doesn’t mind anyone bringing their dog to a business or bar.

“I don’t see a problem, whether it’s a service animal or not," Charleston said. "Service animals are a higher priority as far as being alongside your owners."

If the bill became law, the first offense to a dog owner would be a warning. A second offense would be a $100 fine, a third offense would require 30 hours of community service.