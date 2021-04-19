Gov. DeSantis set to speak at the Polk County Sheriff's Office

The governor will be joined by Sheriff Grady Judd, local law enforcement and other state leaders.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak Monday morning in Winter Haven.

He will be joined by Senate President Wilton Simpson, House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Senator Danny Burgess, Representative Juan Fernandez-Barquin, Sheriff Grady Judd, and other local law enforcement leaders, according to a release from the governor's office.

The press conference is set to start at 10 a.m. and will take place at the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The release from the governor's office did not say what the press conference would be about.