x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Local

Gov. DeSantis set to speak at the Polk County Sheriff's Office

The governor will be joined by Sheriff Grady Judd, local law enforcement and other state leaders.
Credit: AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks Tuesday, March 2, 2021, during his State of the State address at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak Monday morning in Winter Haven. 

He will be joined by Senate President Wilton Simpson, House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Senator Danny Burgess, Representative Juan Fernandez-Barquin, Sheriff Grady Judd, and other local law enforcement leaders, according to a release from the governor's office. 

The press conference is set to start at 10 a.m. and will take place at the Polk County Sheriff's Office. 

The release from the governor's office did not say what the press conference would be about. 

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter