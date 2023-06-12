Deputies arrest man for contractor fraud in St. Johns County, ask victims to come forward

Deputies say Brandon Keith Franklin, 49, posed as a licensed contractor in multiple jurisdictions and has been associated with several business names.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a man on multiple felonies related to contractor fraud.

Deputies say Brandon Keith Franklin, 49, posed as a licensed contractor in multiple jurisdictions and has been associated with several business names.

He has been charged with larceny, fraud and public order crimes.

Investigators say there could be more victims. If you have information which could assist in the investigation, or you believe you may be a victim, contact Deputy John McGuire at jmcguire@sjso.org or 904-429-9087.

An SJSO arrest report says Franklin was paid over $70,000 as a down payment to build an outdoor kitchen, which was never completed or refunded.

An investigation was opened, and police documents indicate that Franklin was not a licensed contractor and ultimately was not able to pull a permit for the structure.

Deputies got in contact with Franklin's probation officer who informed investigators that he had also been involved in several other cases of fraud.

This was enough to violate Franklin's probation, documents indicate. He was then taken into custody.