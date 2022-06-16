Department of Health warns of blue-green algae around Swimming Pen Creek near Whitey’s Fish Camp

The department issued a health alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in the water as a result of a water sample taken June 9.

The Florida Department of Health in Clay County is warning people to be cautious in and around Swimming Pen Creek near Whitey’s Fish Camp.

The department issued a health alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in the water as a result of a water sample taken on June 9.

Officials are recommending that the public take the following precautions:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski, or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.

Keep pets away from the area. Waters where there are algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

To report a bloom to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, call the toll-free hotline at 855-305-3903, or report online.

To report fish kills, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute at 1-800-636-0511.

Report symptoms from exposure to a harmful algal bloom or any aquatic toxin to the Florida Poison Information Center. Call 1-800-222-1222 to speak to a poison specialist immediately.

Contact your veterinarian if you believe your pet has become ill after consuming or having contact with blue-green algae-contaminated water.

If you have other health questions or concerns about blue-green algae blooms, please call the Florida Department of Health in Clay County at (904) 278-3784.