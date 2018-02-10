JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former correctional officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was arrested for reportedly forcing sexual acts on an incapacitated woman, JSO's Undersheriff Pat Ivey announced during a press conference on Tuesday.

Ivey said JSO arrested Nathan B. McClough, 25 He was arrested with three charges: one first-degree felony of sexual battery with a victim who was incapacitated, one count of second-degree felony of sexual battery and a first-degree misdemeanor of battery.

JSO said investigators were notified early last week involving McClough. Ivey said there was a party where the first victim became incapacitated with alcohol and went into a bedroom to sleep. Ivey said while she was in the bedroom, McClough entered the room and forced sexual activity with her.

Afterward, Ivey said McClough went into a second bedroom and tried to force sexual activity with a second victim, but she was able to fight him off.

JSO obtained a warrant for McClough's arrest Monday. He was arrested Monday night.

McClough was a correctional officer with JSO for three years, hired back in 2015. McClough resigned following his arrest.

He has a bond of about $310,000.

Ivey said this marks the sixth JSO employee arrest in 2018 compared to last year's 20 arrests.

