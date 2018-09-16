Putnam County Sheriff's Office is seeking a person of interest after a homicide in Interlachen, Fla. Sunday around 3:40 a.m.

PCSO says deputies are looking for Joseph McKee, 38, after they found a 38-year-old woman dead in front of 135 Sand Lake Road.

McKee is believed to be driving a 1990 red Nissan truck with "Strictly Business" written across the front windshield, "John" written on the passenger window and a Confederate flag on the roof or hood.

The vehicle has a Florida License tag KDCM37.

McKee is considered to be armed and should not be approached. Instead, if you see McKee or his truck you are asked to call 911 or the sheriff's office at 386-329-0800.

