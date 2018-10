A lynching memorial marker was stolen Friday just hours after it was installed in St. Johns County.

The marker was in honor of Isaac Barrett, who was lynched in Orangedale in 1897.

The memorial was set to be dedicated with a memorial Saturday in Orangedale.

If you have any information on this crime, call the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304.

© 2018 WTLV