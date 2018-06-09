The teen who was arrested in connection to the fatal triple shooting at Raines High School pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Robert Howard, 16, pleaded not guilty for charges of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The shooting occurred outside of a football game at the school last month in the game versus Lee High School. Nineteen-year-old Joerod Adams was killed. The two other victims were treated at a Jacksonville hospital.

About 4,000 people were at the game and nearly 50 officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were there for security.

