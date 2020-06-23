Curve in Context | More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported daily in Florida

In the days following Phase Two of reopening, the new peak of COVID-19 cases in Florida has climbed to 4,664.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Over the last 20 days, Florida has seen 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 daily, according to numbers released by the Florida Department of Health.

The chart below shows the daily cases going back even further, beginning in late March. The red line marks the height of the initial peak of COVID-19 cases back in April. From April to the end of May, COVID-19 cases peaked about 1,000. However, in the days following Phase Two of reopening, the new peak of COVID-19 cases in Florida has climbed to 4,664. That number was reported by the FDOH on Saturday.

In Duval County, the new peak for daily cases of COVID-19 is 264 in the days following Phase Two of reopening. During Phase One, the peak hovered just below 50 cases.

The chart below shows testing for COVID-19 has climbed since the week of April 26 but has remained steady each week since mid-May.

A look at the weekly percent positives in COVID-19 testing shows that both statewide and county-wide percentages have climbed since June. Statewide, of those tested for COVID-19, 8.48% have tested positive. In Duval County, that percentage is 7.51%.