JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire in the Brentwood neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

JFRD said the fire happened on Main and 23rd Street.

Crews on scene said it was an electrical fire that started inside one of the bedrooms. There was a pile of clothes near the cord that caught on fire, according to JFRD.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the fire. The Red Cross was requested to assist five adults.

Crews are responding to Main and 23 rd to a residential structure fire…E9 is on scene advising smoke showing. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) June 23, 2021