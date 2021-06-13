Multiple cats rescued from house fire in Del Rio area

When firefighters entered the home, no one was inside. However, firefighters managed to rescue several cats inside the home, the JFRD said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon in the Del Rio area.

The fire happened in the 12800 block of Julington Forest Drive. By the time the firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire was showing outside the building, according to the JFRD.

The fire is under control, the fire department said.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults who lived at the home.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.