Crews on scene say the fire was contained to one of the bean roasters.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews battled a fire at the Maxwell House coffee plant in Downtown Jacksonville Wednesday evening.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the fire happened in the 700 block of Bay Street.

Crews on scene say the fire was contained to one of the bean roasters.

The fire has been extinguished and no injuries were reported, according to JFRD.