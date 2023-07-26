Police: Bicyclist's death in fatal crash on Emerson Street marks as 100th traffic homicide this year

JSO says the bicyclist was stuck by a sedan while they were trying to cross the street. The agency says it is their 100th traffic homicide this year in Duval County.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist, an elderly man, is dead following a Wednesday morning fatal crash on Emerson Street in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Sergeant Hungerford says at approximately 9 a.m., a four-door sedan was traveling eastbound at around the 4100 block of Emerson Street, while a bicyclist was traveling on the sidewalk along the southbound direction of the street.

Hungerford says the bicyclist left the sidewalk and entered the northbound lanes of travel, as they were trying to cross the street. Police say an unidentified woman who was the driver of the sedan, struck the bicyclist. The bicyclist fell to the ground and was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The woman was not injured during the incident.

Hungerford says there are no indications that the driver was impaired and will be evaluating the speed in which the driver was travelling at.