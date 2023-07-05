FHP: Pedestrian hit by car while crossing Memorial Bridge in Palatka

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man was taken to a local hospital after suffering serious injuries.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 66-year-old Putnam County man is recovering after being hit by a car while crossing the Memorial Bridge in Palatka Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says a 23-year-old man and driver of a sedan, was traveling westbound on the Memorial Bridge, while the unidentified man was walking across the bridge in front of the vehicle.

The man collided with the front end of the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.