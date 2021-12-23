COVID-19 taskforce calling on governor and mayor for more resources

61% of Duval County is vaccinated

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With the Omicron variant spreading fast, leaders of faith in the First Coast said it is time for new solutions. They want to make sure Black communities in Jacksonville are protected from the virus. The State-wide COVID-19 task force, said it needs more resources.

At last check, 10 thousand Black Floridians died from COVID-19 since the pandemic started. So far, nearly half of the Black population is vaccinated. In Duval County, 61% of the general population is vaccinated. However, more than 62,000 Floridians died from the virus. The Jacksonville Coronavirus Vaccination Community Education and Engagement Taskforce, Incorporated consist of clergymen in the First Coast. They are calling on the Governor and Mayor Curry to provide more resources to their cause.

The task force said its goal is to have 75% of the state vaccinated. One priority is helping communities of color.

"Our goal is to save lives," Alvin Brown said, whose the former mayor of Jacksonville. "In order to save live people need to be vaccinated."

JCVEET suggested a mobile vaccine unit. It would be used to reach out to impacted areas. First Coast News reached out to councilman Reggie Gaffney about their request.

"You never have too much resources when people's lives are at stake," Gaffney said.

The district seven councilman mentioned how his son contracted the virus. He believes if his did not get vaccinated "he may have been in grave danger right now."