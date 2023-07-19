Forecast calls for Jacksonville's first 100-degree day in more than a year this week

It's not often Jacksonville hits the big 100 for a high temperature. If you factor in the humidity this week, it could feel more like 115 degrees, too!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Did you see it? 100 degrees is on the 7-day forecast from Jacksonville's Most Accurate Weather Team. You heard that right!

And we don't take typing "100" lightly here.

On average, Jacksonville records only one 100-degree day in a single calendar year. I think many of us are thankful for that, right? The last time the city hit 100 degrees was more than a year ago, on June 23 of 2022. Before that, Jacksonville hit 100 degrees back in 2019. We skipped through the years 2020 and 2021 without observing a high temperature in the triple digits.

The most amount of 100-degree days Jacksonville has ever recorded was 10 days in 1981.

If you're wondering how close this week's temperatures are to record highs for Jacksonville? Well, we're still a few degrees shy here or there each day to consider it "record heat." The hottest day ever recorded in the city was 105 degrees set in July of 1942. That was before records were moved out to Jacksonville International Airport. Wow!

Hitting 100 degrees for a high temperature is significant, but we still have to tack on the humidity. Of course, as we all know, it feels much hotter than what the thermometer is showing. "Feels like" temperatures (officially known as the heat index) will be nearing 110 to 115 degrees by Thursday and Friday of this week.