St. Johns County Sheriff's Office asked residents to register their home security cameras with them and this was the response

Connect St. Johns is a program where businesses and residents register their security cameras. SJSO made a Facebook post about it and this was the response.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — No one has ever accused the internet of being slow to respond. It was no different Tuesday when St. Johns County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook asking businesses and residents to join its Connect St. Johns program. That's where people and business owners "register" and "integrate" their security cameras with SJSO allowing them to "keep our community safe," the post states. "Camera owners have the ability to choose how and when their cameras and historical data are accessible to SJSO."

Some of the commenters on the post loved the idea.

Geoff Marton wrote, "In 99% of places, no way I'd let this happen. But SJSO has done some freaking amazing things with technology that have kept crime in our county WAY down despite the insane growth our Commissioners have forced down our throats."

Other commenters weren't too agreeable to the program.

"This is a bad idea. For homeowners to allow access or even connect their cameras online," wrote Sean Fischer Northrum using a gif of Randy Jackson, a former judge on TV's American Idol saying, "Yeah, it's a no from me dawg."

Tyler B-W used a gif of Dwane "The Rock" Johnson from the movie "Jumanji" saying, "It's a trap."

"No thank you. If a crime happens in front of my house I will see what’s on my feed, and if would help will share. But registering no," wrote Evelyn Willis

"There is a book yall might want to read.... 1984... might give you an idea why this is not good...." - Randy Snyder

"I don't believe I will." - Clyde Tanner

"Neighbors spying on neighbors and reporting them to the police who are just 'following orders.' Where have I seen this before? Geoffrey Wynn

Angelica Gross dropped a Benjamin Franklin quote: "They that can give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety."