x
Clay County Sheriff's Office mourning loss of former Sheriff Dalton Bray

Bray, a former FDLE Agent, was hired in 1984 and served until 1988 when he ran for and was elected Sheriff of Clay County.
Credit: CCSO
Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of former Sheriff Dalton Bray.

The agency says Bray served as sheriff until 1992. 

Sheriff Michelle Cook said, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Sheriff Bray, who served the citizens of Clay County with great honor and distinction. I, with many members of the sheriff's office, send our prayers to his family during this difficult time.”

Credit: CCSO
