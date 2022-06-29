Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for the worst kind of thief: A puppy thief. Have you seen him?

Surveillance video shows a man in blue jeans, a white shirt and a black and white hat stealing a puppy.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report.

A man in Clay County has been caught on camera in the middle of a heartless crime: stealing a puppy.

Who could do such a thing? That's what the Clay County Sheriff's Office wants you to tell them.

The man pictured has on a white button-down shirt, blue jeans and a black and white hat. If you have any information about this incident or know who these subjects are, please call Deputy Harris at 904-264-6512 or email amharris@claysheriff.com.

You can also remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845 TIPS (8477) and be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000 if the information given in the tip leads to an arrest.

Surveillance video shows the man entering the store. Shortly after, another man walks in behind him. Both of them walk around the store and meet up at a cage with puppies inside, CCSO said in a release.

One of the men talked to a store employee to provide a distraction, while the other took the puppy and walked out. The second man followed him out.