Clay County man wins $1 million prize from The Florida Lottery

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County resident has one million reasons to smile this week.
The Florida Lottery announces that Lee Tang, 65, of Keystone Heights, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Gainesville District Office.
Tang chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
Tang purchased his winning ticket from Lee’s Discount Beverage, located at 7387 State Road 21 North in Keystone Heights. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.