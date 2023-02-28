Clay County man wins $1 million prize from The Florida Lottery

Tang chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County resident has one million reasons to smile this week.

The Florida Lottery announces that Lee Tang, 65, of Keystone Heights, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Gainesville District Office.

Tang chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Tang purchased his winning ticket from Lee’s Discount Beverage, located at 7387 State Road 21 North in Keystone Heights. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.