Clay County officials give update on 'Phase 2' reopening plan

As of Wednesday morning, 303 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Clay County and 22 people have died.

Clay County officials gave an update Wednesday regarding COVID-19 and the reopening process as the state looks towards 'Phase 2'.

County officials say they are waiting on Governor DeSantis to officially announce a Phase 2 reopening plan which could potentially be very soon and would include gyms, bars and nightclubs.

In the meantime however, the county is still recommending physical distancing and not gathering in groups of more than 10 people.

The county says that there have been no new cases of coronavirus confirmed at any of the testing sites established last week.

As of May 13, the testing schedule is as follows:

Omega Park, 4317 County Road 218 in Middleburg on May 6 and May 7

Clay County Administration Faculty Parking Lot on May 8 and May 11

Oakleaf Athletic Park, 3979 Plantation Oaks Blvd. in Orange Park on May 12 and May 13

Walter Odom Park, 450 Parkwood Dr. in Orange Park on May 14 and May 15

These locations are open by appointment only (call 877-252-9362) and only available to Clay County residents. You're asked to bring your ID, pen and a COVID-19 testing form, which will be available on site. Tests are free.

Looking for a job?

Those looking for employment can make an appointment at a newly established re-employment service launched by the county in collaboration with CareerSource. The service hopes to connect citizens connected with available jobs in Clay County.

To schedule an appointment, you can visit Careersourcenortheastflorida.com. In order to get connected with jobs, you must have a working email address and bring a copy of your work history. social security number, and mask to your appointment.

You can call 904-365-JOBS if you have registered already and are having issues.

Other Openings

Last week, officials the Clay County Clerks Office announced its Orange Park branch, located at 1478 Park Ave., is reopening for passport applications and marriage licenses only.

Public libraries are also reopening in Clay County on May 11 with limited hours: